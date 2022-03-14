Eni declares force majeure on Nigeria Brass River crude exports

YENAGOA, Nigeria, March 14 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI declared force majeure on exports of Nigerian Brass River crude oil following a blast at a pipeline in Bayelsa state that a Nigerian industry body blamed on vandalism, the company said on Monday.

The group said it had cut oil exports from its Brass Export terminal by some 25,000 barrels per day.

Eni said the incident at the pipeline was the second attack after another blast on Feb. 28 at its Obama flow station led to a production shortfall of 5,000 barrels per day.

"Force majeure has been declared at Brass terminal, Bonny NLNG and Okpai Power Plant," Eni said in a statement.

"All wells connected to that pipeline were immediately shut in whilst river booms and containment barges were mobilized to reduce the impact of the spill."

The company deferred gas output of 13 million standard cubic metres per day due to the incident.

National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency director general Idris Musa said the two incidents had been traced to vandalism.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Jan Harvey)

