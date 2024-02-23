Eni considering listing or minority stake sale of Enilive unit - newspaper

ROME, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group ENI ENI.MI is considering either a Milan listing for its sustainable mobility unit Enilive or selling a minority share to a specialised fund ahead of a subsequent floating, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing several sources, said that the company has tapped Mediobanca MDBI.MI and JP Morgan JPM.N to test investor interest for the unit which could have a value of some 10 billion euros ($10.83 billion).

Corriere said Eni declined to comment.

Enilive, title sponsor until 2027 of Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league, owns biorefining and biomethane assets as well as smart mobility solutions, including vehicle sharing company Enjoy and electric vehicle charging stations.

Under Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, Eni is applying what it calls a "satellite" approach to create independent units specialising in specific activities and able to attract investors focused on those businesses.

In December Eni agreed to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon and retail unit Plenitude to Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) through a deal that values the unit at 10 billion euros including debt.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.