Eni considering Enilive unit listing or stake sale

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

February 23, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Giulia Segreti and Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

ROME, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI is considering either a Milan listing for its sustainable mobility unit Enilive or selling a minority share to a specialised fund ahead of a subsequent float, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing several sources, said that the company has tapped Mediobanca MDBI.MI and JP Morgan JPM.N to test investor interest for the unit which could have a value of some 10 billion euros ($10.83 billion).

JP Morgan declined to comment. Mediobanca and Eni did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Under Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, Eni is applying what it calls a "satellite" approach to create independent units specialising in specific activities and able to attract investors focused on those businesses.

"The news is consistent with Eni's satellite strategy. We continue to believe that this process (of developing Enilive as a separate business) could be a positive catalyst for Eni's stock," Italian broker Equita said in a report on Friday.

Enilive, title sponsor until 2027 of Italy's top-flight Serie A soccer league, owns biorefining and biomethane assets, a network of fuel stations as well as smart mobility solutions, including vehicle sharing company Enjoy.

Last year the unit posted proforma core earnings of 1 billion euros, in line with the guidance indicated by the group.

In December Eni agreed to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon and retail unit Plenitude to Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) through a deal that values the unit at 10 billion euros including debt.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

