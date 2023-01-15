World Markets
CVX

Eni, Chevron announce new gas discovery in Egyptian East Med field

Credit: REUTERS/GABY ORAA

January 15, 2023 — 11:14 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari, Ari Rabinovitch, Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

Adds statements from Chevron, EGAS

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI and U.S. energy major Chevron CVX.N said on Sunday they had made a new gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

The Nargis-1 well is part of Egypt's 1,800-sq. km Nargis Offshore Area concession operated by Chevron CVX.N, which holds a 45% interest in it. Eni also holds a 45% stake, while Egypt's Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE holds a 10% interest.

Egypt's state-owned EGAS said the quantity of reserves in the well were being evaluated, and it would work with Chevron and the other partners to start production as soon as possible.

Chevron was "encouraged and excited by the success of this first exploration well which encountered high-quality reservoirs," Clay Neff, president of Chevron International Exploration and Production, said in a statement.

State-controlled Eni is looking for new gas sources as it aims to completely replace gas imports from Russia by 2025 following the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The new discovery is located in the Nargis-1 exploration well and "can be developed leveraging the proximity to Eni's existing facilities", the group said in a statement.

Egypt's position as a gas producer was boosted by Eni's discovery of the giant Zohr field in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2015, though it has also started importing gas from Israel amid rising domestic demand.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Ari Rabinovitch and Sarah El Safty; writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.