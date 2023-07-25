Eni, Chevron agree deal to operate Indonesia deepwater gas project

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni ENI.MI and U.S. oil giant Chevron CVX.N signed an agreement to operate the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project, a virtual broadcast of the event showed on Tuesday.

Eni is already a partner in the project and has other operations nearby IDD.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe and Louise Heavens)

