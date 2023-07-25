News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Eni, Chevron agree deal to operate Indonesia deepwater gas project

July 25, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe, Louise Heavens for Reuters ->

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni ENI.MI and U.S. oil giant Chevron CVX.N signed an agreement to operate the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project, a virtual broadcast of the event showed on Tuesday.

Eni is already a partner in the project and has other operations nearby IDD.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe and Louise Heavens)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.