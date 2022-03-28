Eni CEO says replacing Russian energy not an easy task

World Markets

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Replacing Russian energy is not an easy task, Eni ENI.MI Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Monday at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.

Gas supply is a big issue in Europe and Russia is asking Eni to pay for gas in roubles, which is not in the contracts, Descalzi added.

