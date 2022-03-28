Eni CEO says replacing Russian energy not an easy task

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Replacing Russian energy is not an easy task, Eni ENI.MI Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Monday at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.

Gas supply is a big issue in Europe and Russia is asking Eni to pay for gas in roubles, which is not in the contracts, Descalzi added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkoussa; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.