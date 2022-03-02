Eni, CDP venture makes first investment with 110 MW wind acquisition

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - GreenIT, a renewable energy joint venture owned by energy group Eni ENI.MI and state lender CDP, has bought four onshore wind projects in Italy in its first investment since being set up.

In a statement on Wednesday GreenIT and its two Italian shareholders said the venture had acquired a 110 megawatt portfolio in the Italian southern region of Puglia.

The 55 wind turbines have a production capacity of over 230 GWh a year and will prevent emissions of around 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Eni, which owns 51% of GreenIT, is currently working on listing up to 30% of its new retail and renewables business.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti)

