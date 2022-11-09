Eni can double Italian gas production in 30-36 months, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

November 09, 2022 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - In the next two and a half to three years Eni ENI.MI could almost double its gas production in Italy, the energy group's CEO said on Wednesday, commenting on the government's plan to expand drilling rights in the Adriatic Sea.

"I think you can get up to five or six billion cubic metres (of gas), which are important because that is what Russia is giving us and it is, anyway, a contribution to a very poor energy system," Eni's Claudio Descalzi said, speaking to a forum organised by Italian newswire ANSA.

He said that Eni first needed to understand what permits the government would make available and then figure out how to expand drilling safely, with almost zero-impact projects in terms of carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.