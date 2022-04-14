Eni boosts production in Egypt with new oil and gas discoveries

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI announced late on Wednesday new oil and gas discoveries in Egypt's Meleiha concessions, which would add around 8,500 daily barrels of oil equivalent to production.

The company on Wednesday signed a deal to increase gas production in Egypt and boost liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe as the continent tries to cut its reliance on Russian gas amid the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

