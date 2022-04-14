World Markets

Eni boosts production in Egypt with new oil and gas discoveries

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Italian energy group Eni announced late on Wednesday new oil and gas discoveries in Egypt's Meleiha concessions, which would add around 8,500 daily barrels of oil equivalent to production.

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI announced late on Wednesday new oil and gas discoveries in Egypt's Meleiha concessions, which would add around 8,500 daily barrels of oil equivalent to production.

The company on Wednesday signed a deal to increase gas production in Egypt and boost liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe as the continent tries to cut its reliance on Russian gas amid the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest With the Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Mar 31, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular