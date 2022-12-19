Eni and Snam to develop Italy's first carbon capture project

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI has agreed with gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI to jointly develop Italy's first-ever project to capture and store industrial CO2 emissions, the companies said in separate statements.

The initial phase of the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, the first in Italy, covers the capture of 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emitted by Eni's natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti, near the northern city of Ravenna.

The project represents a fundamental step to respond to the decarbonisation needs of steel mills, cement plants and the ceramics and chemical industries, Eni said in its statement, adding it should create over 500 jobs.

"Today it is necessary to join forces in order to reconcile decarbonisation goals, energy security and competitiveness. This agreement represents an example of excellence, leveraging industrial synergies to contribute to the decarbonisation of Italy's production system," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir)

