Eni and PETRONAS Sign JV Deal to Combine Asia Oil & Gas Assets

Italian energy major Eni S.p.A. E has signed a major Framework Agreement with Malaysian state energy giant PETRONAS to merge their upstream oil and gas assets in Indonesia and Malaysia, paving the way for a new jointly operated company. The deal was formalized on June 17 in Kuala Lumpur and follows an earlier Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

E-PETRONAS JV to Mirror Eni's Satellite Model Success

The proposed joint venture (JV) will be equally owned, with both companies agreeing to a 50:50 valuation of the contributed assets. The new entity will be financially self-sufficient and strategically aligned with Eni’s proven satellite model — an approach the Italian energy major had previously used to launch successful ventures like Var Energi in Norway and Azule Energy in Angola.

This JV is expected to combine about 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in reserves with a production outlook of 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) — primarily natural gas. Furthermore, it boasts an additional exploration potential of over 10 billion boe and a combined portfolio of more than 50 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of low-risk gas prospects.

Descalzi: A Transformational Move for Southeast Asia

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi described the deal as a milestone that brings together assets, expertise and financial strength. He stressed its transformational impact, noting that it will support energy security, infrastructure growth and job creation in both Indonesia and Malaysia.

The companies have informed both governments of their progress, and the final agreement, expected by fourth-quarter 2025, is subject to financial due diligence and necessary regulatory and partner approvals.

A Regional Energy Powerhouse in the Making

Once finalized, the JV will solidify Eni and PETRONAS as major gas players in Southeast Asia, offering a strong production base, substantial reserves and significant long-term growth potential. The move comes at a time when the region’s energy demand is projected to rise sharply, particularly for natural gas as a transition fuel.

E currently carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY, Oceaneering International, Inc. OII and RPC Inc. RES.

Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY's 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.31.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII's 2025 EPS is pegged at $1.79.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES' 2025 EPS is pegged at 38 cents.

