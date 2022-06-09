Eni and HitecVision sell 5% in Norway's oil firm Vaar for $530 million

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI and Norway's HitecVision completed the sale of a 5% stake in Norwegian oil firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL for a total consideration of $530 million, the Italian energy group said on Thursday.

In February, Vaar became the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade and its Oslo-listed shares have since rose by more than 60%, closing at 45.87 crowns on Wednesday.

Eni and investment firm HitecVision sold respectively a 1.2% and 3.8% stake in Vaar Energi through an accelerated book-building for 40.2 Norwegian crowns ($4.23) per share.

($1 = 9.4869 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 9.4947 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

