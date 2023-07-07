Eni aims to list its low-carbon unit this year or next, CEO says

Amends datline to Rome, no changes to story

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI still aims to list its low-carbon unit Plenitude, but volatility on financial markets due to the expectations of further rate rises makes an initial public offering impossible now, the group's CEO said on Friday.

"When conditions are there the target of a listing (for Plenitude) remains valid, I can't say if in 2023 - we hope - or in 2024," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on the sidelines of a meeting of industrial lobby Confindustria Energia.

"The real target for Plenitude is to grow, have a strong position on renewable energy and, in the future, also in biogas and in (electric car) charging points. The more it grows the more its value emerges," Descalzi said.

Eni had to freeze plans for a Plenitude IPO in June 2022 due to adverse market conditions. The company has intensified talks with several investors over a potential sale of a minority stake in the unit, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.