Enhanced Beta: The Nasdaq-100's Edge in Short-Term Momentum Strategies

According to our research the Nasdaq-100 offers more opportunities for short-term trend following that the S&P 500. Here are three reasons why.

The first reason is straightforward: the Nasdaq-100 Index® has fewer stocks, higher concentration and is usually more volatile. The Mag7 mega-cap tech stocks account for up to 45% of the total Nasdaq-100 Index, on a market cap weighted basis, while the S&P 500, by contrast, is more diversified across sectors, with the Mag7 responsible for roughly 33% of the total index.

Even though the two indices are around 90% correlated, our research indicates that the higher concentration in the Nasdaq tends to lead to better short-term trends. When the market breaks out, the Nasdaq-100 often extends further and faster than the S&P 500. This creates more opportunities to capture short-term momentum.

The higher volatility at both the macro and microstructure level also generally leads to better execution prices, which greatly aids strategy performance.

The second reason is that Nasdaq offers more focused exposure to the sector driving U.S. equity returns today: technology. Technology stocks are both large and volatile, with the Mag7 alone responsible for roughly half of total S&P 500 returns over recent years.

With AI dominating investment themes lately, the Nasdaq has offered a kind of ‘enhanced beta’ on the overall equity market with clear trends to follow as enthusiasm around this new technology rises and falls.

The S&P 500, on the other hand, is broader with a wider array of sectors that introduce an element of noise to the generally clearer signal coming from tech.

The third reason is 0Day options. Although positioning in the SPX and NDX options can influence both markets, the higher volume in SPX options means that the effect is often more pronounced in the S&P 500 index.

Option trades have the potential to influence the underlying market due to the need for dealers to dynamically hedge their risk, particularly for near-dated options. This can both increase and decrease underlying volatility and create temporary support or resistance zones.

One behaviour we have observed is that when traders sell a large number of 0DTE SPX calls it creates a level of resistance above the current spot price which the S&P 500 often struggles to break through. The Nasdaq however, is less constrained by this hedging flow and will often continue to edge higher, thereby extending an upward trend that has stalled with the S&P 500.

Given how central tech is to the overall investment landscape today we believe that having exposure to short-term trends via the more concentrated Nasdaq-100 index affords the opportunity for greater rewards as the market moves higher, and greater protection if the market suddenly falls.

Trading futures involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Carefully consider the suitability based upon your experience, objectives and financial resources. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no guarantee that the investor will recover the capital invested.

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or a recommendation regarding any security or investment strategy. This material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. All investors should consult their own professional advisors before making any investment decisions. The ART Strategy is intended for Qualified Eligible Persons (QEPs) and is not appropriate for retail investors.