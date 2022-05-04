Markets might be shifting rapidly, but investors’ need for steady income hasn’t changed. To maintain comfortable yields in an environment of rising interest rates and inflation, investors should consider out-of-the-box fixed income exposures, such as senior loans or securitized debt.

In the upcoming webcast, Enhance Your Fixed Income Portfolio with Rising Rate Strategies: Senior Loans and Securitized Debt, George Goudelias, Head of Leveraged Finance, Senior Portfolio Manager, Seix Investment Advisors; Nicodemus Rinaldi, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Securitized Products, Newfleet Asset Management; and James Jessup, Product Manager, Virtus Investment Partners, will take a comprehensive overview of the alternative income category to help financial advisors make the best risk-return, trade-off to meet a clients' income needs.

For example, the actively managed Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEArca: SEIX) seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income via first- and second-lien senior floating-rate loans. Senior loans are typically used for business recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and re-financing.

The ETF is sub-advised by Seix Investment Advisors LLC, which will manage investments for the portfolio. Seix seeks to generate competitive absolute and relative risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle through a bottom-up focused, top-down aware process. Seix employs multi-dimensional approaches based on strict portfolio construction methodology, sell disciplines, and trading strategies with prudent risk management as a cornerstone.

Additionally, to help investors navigate the markets for the year ahead, fixed income investors can look to something like the Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSE: VABS), which can complement a traditional fixed income portfolio. The ABS (auto loans, equipment leases, credit card receivables, student loans, etc.) and MBS (pools of mortgages, both residential and commercial, agency and non-agency) sectors provide a broader investment opportunity set and much-needed diversification relative to traditional fixed income. With an emphasis on the out-of-index, niche areas of the securitized credit markets, Newfleet’s securitized credit specialists employ their hallmark relative value approach, exploiting inefficiencies by continuously evaluating the market sectors and securities.

