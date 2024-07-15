Enhabit Q2 Preliminary Adj. EBITDA Improves

(RTTNews) - Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB), a provider of home health care services, announced on Monday that it expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $24.5 million to $25 million.

Excluding items, for the second-d quarter of 2023, the company had reported EBITDA of $23.9 million.

Barb Jacobsmeyer, CEO of Enhabit, said: "The strong start to 2024 extended in Q2 as our teams successfully executed on our operational strategies. In our home health segment, our 6.4% year-over-year increase in admissions continues to be driven by non-Medicare admissions."

