News & Insights

Markets
EHAB

Enhabit Q2 Preliminary Adj. EBITDA Improves

July 15, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB), a provider of home health care services, announced on Monday that it expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $24.5 million to $25 million.

Excluding items, for the second-d quarter of 2023, the company had reported EBITDA of $23.9 million.

Barb Jacobsmeyer, CEO of Enhabit, said: "The strong start to 2024 extended in Q2 as our teams successfully executed on our operational strategies. In our home health segment, our 6.4% year-over-year increase in admissions continues to be driven by non-Medicare admissions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.