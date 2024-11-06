News & Insights

Enhabit, Inc Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 06, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Enhabit, Inc ( (EHAB) ) has shared an announcement.

Enhabit, Inc. reported a mixed financial performance for Q3 2024, showcasing a 5.6% increase in Adjusted EBITDA driven by revenue growth in hospice and reduced expenses. Despite a net loss of $110.2 million, the company highlighted strong free cash flow and debt reduction. Significant growth in non-Medicare admissions and improved payor contracts were noted, while challenges in Medicare recertifications impacted overall revenue. Investors should take note of Enhabit’s strategic focus on expanding Medicare Advantage and increasing hospice daily census.

