Is Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Enhabit (EHAB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enhabit is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1003 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enhabit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHAB's full-year earnings has moved 32.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, EHAB has moved about 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.9%. As we can see, Enhabit is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Doximity (DOCS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.1%.

For Doximity, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enhabit belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that EHAB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Doximity is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Enhabit and Doximity as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

