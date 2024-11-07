Enhabit, Inc. Appoints New CFO for Strategic Growth

The latest update is out from Enhabit, Inc ( (EHAB) ).

Enhabit, Inc. has appointed Ryan Solomon as its Chief Financial Officer, effective December 9, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in corporate strategy and finance, Solomon brings a wealth of expertise from previous CFO roles at companies like AccentCare and Aspirion. Known for his ability to enhance financial operations and drive growth, Solomon is set to lead Enhabit’s financial strategies as the company aims to expand its footprint in the home health and hospice sector.

For detailed information about EHAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.