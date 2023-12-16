Enhabit (FRA:X34) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 9.97

The average one-year price target for Enhabit (FRA:X34) has been revised to 9.97 / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 9.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.32 to a high of 14.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.19% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to X34 is 0.19%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 66,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,998K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X34 by 4.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,385K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,513K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X34 by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,474K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X34 by 16.93% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,339K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in X34 by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 2,091K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in X34 by 0.49% over the last quarter.

