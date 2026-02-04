Enhabit (EHAB) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 11.98

The average one-year price target for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) has been revised to $11.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of $10.81 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from the latest reported closing price of $10.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 15.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.25%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 53,672K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,748K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 30.58% over the last quarter.

8 Knots Management holds 4,219K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 28.19% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,489K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 1.53% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 2,137K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,961K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing a decrease of 59.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 86.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

