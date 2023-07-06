Enhabit (EHAB) Price Target Decreased by 5.74% to 14.22

The average one-year price target for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) has been revised to 14.22 / share. This is an decrease of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 15.08 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from the latest reported closing price of 12.06 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.16%, an increase of 46.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 56,978K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,608K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 0.12% over the last quarter.
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,399K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 29.14% over the last quarter.
Jana Partners holds 2,431K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 2.05% over the last quarter.
Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 2,182K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 58.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 217.12% over the last quarter.
Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,754K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 30.98% over the last quarter.
