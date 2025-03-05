ENHABIT Earnings Results: $EHAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENHABIT ($EHAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $258,200,000, missing estimates of $264,293,801 by $-6,093,801.

ENHABIT Insider Trading Activity

ENHABIT insiders have traded $EHAB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART M MCGUIGAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $132,150

JEFFREY BOLTON has made 4 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $111,937 and 0 sales.

ENHABIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ENHABIT stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

