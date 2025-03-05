ENHABIT Earnings Results: $EHAB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENHABIT ($EHAB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $258,200,000, missing estimates of $264,293,801 by $-6,093,801.
ENHABIT Insider Trading Activity
ENHABIT insiders have traded $EHAB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART M MCGUIGAN purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $132,150
- JEFFREY BOLTON has made 4 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $111,937 and 0 sales.
ENHABIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ENHABIT stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,230,362 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,609,127
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 1,178,580 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,310,782
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 750,000 shares (+60.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,857,500
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 623,602 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,870,331
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 620,889 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,849,143
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 595,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,706,385
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 501,748 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,918,651
