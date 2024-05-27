News & Insights

EnGro Corp. Ltd. Concludes Smooth AGM 2024

May 27, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

EnGro Corp. Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:S44) has released an update.

EnGro Corp. Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the German Centre in Singapore, with Executive Chairman and CEO Mr. Tan Cheng Gay presiding. The meeting commenced as planned with a quorum present, and the board of directors was introduced to the shareholders. Notably, no questions were raised by shareholders both prior to and during the AGM.

