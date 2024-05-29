News & Insights

Stocks

EnGro Corp Subsidiary Files for Liquidation

May 29, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EnGro Corp. Ltd. (Singapore) (SG:S44) has released an update.

EnGro Corporation Limited’s subsidiary, Tianjin Ang De Food & Beverage Co., Ltd, has filed for liquidation due to insolvency following three years of economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has decided to focus on its core businesses to improve efficiency and mitigate losses. This move is not expected to significantly affect the Group’s consolidated net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending December 2024.

For further insights into SG:S44 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.