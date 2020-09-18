English health chief boss says COVID-19 spreading widely across all ages

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published

COVID-19 is spreading widely across all age groups in England and there are increased hospital and intensive care admissions, particularly among older people, a top health official said on Friday.

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - COVID-19 is spreading widely across all age groups in England and there are increased hospital and intensive care admissions, particularly among older people, a top health official said on Friday.

"We’re seeing clear signs this virus is now spreading widely across all age groups and I am particularly worried by the increase in rates of admission to hospital and intensive care among older people," said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England.

"This could be a warning of far worse things to come," she said. "Our monitoring also suggests we’re seeing a spike in other viruses that cause the common cold."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters