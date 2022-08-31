England's wheat area rises by 0.8% on last year -ministry

Commodities

The wheat area in England for this year's harvest rose 0.8% from 2021 to 1.67 million hectares, Britain's farm ministry said on Wednesday, issuing the results of its June survey.

The ministry noted that the wheat harvest in England was one of the earliest on record and was 92% complete, as of Aug. 16.

"Wheat yields vary between good and average due to dry conditions," the ministry said, adding the first production estimate would be published in October.

Rapeseed plantings in England were estimated by the ministry to have risen by 20% to 322,786 hectares although they remain far below a peak of 712,671 set in 2012.

The ministry said rapeseed yields varied between regions with poor establishment, water stress and pest and disease infestation impacting the crop.

The spring barley area in England fell 13% to 410,000 hectares while winter barley plantings rose 7.7% to 372,000 hectares.

Most Popular