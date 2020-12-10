England's test and trace reaches 86% of contacts, helped by change in method

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

England's COVID-19 test and trace system reached a higher proportion of contacts of positive cases in the first set of comparable data since a change in methodology boosted the numbers from record lows.

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 test and trace system reached a higher proportion of contacts of positive cases in the first set of comparable data since a change in methodology boosted the numbers from record lows.

The test and trace system has stopped trying to contact under-18s separately to ask them to self-isolate if a parent says they will tell their child, helping to boost the proportion of contacts of cases successfully traced from record lows around 60%.

The system reached 85.7% of the 195,355 people who came into close contact with a positive COVID case in the week to Dec 2., up from 72.5% last week, in the first set of figures which both used the same method for contacting families.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters