England goalkeeper Earps, Glastonbury's Eavis named in king's New Year honours

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps, Glastonbury music festival founder Michael Eavis and the widow of children's author Roald Dahl and were among hundreds of people recognised by Britain in King Charles' New Year honours list.

The trio were among more than 1,200 people who were honoured for community services and services to the fields of health, sport and the arts, the government said on Friday.

Earps, 30, who helped England to the World Cup final earlier this year in Australia and was named the best keeper at the tournament, received an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Eavis, who started Glastonbury festival in 1970 on his farm in southwest England, was knighted in recognition for his services to music and charity.

Felicity Dahl, who set up a children's charity in memory of her late husband Roald Dahl in 1991, was awarded a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood.

The New Year's honours, which have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century, aim to recognise not just well-known figures but people who have contributed to national life through often unsung work over many years.

Sarah Graham, who runs a community group hosting Ukrainian refugees in southern England, was awarded an MBE, while nine-year-old Tony Hudgell was awarded a BEM, or British Empire Medal, for services to the prevention of child abuse.

Pop singer Leona Lewis was given an OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire, for contribution to music and philanthropic work, and singer Shirley Bassey, already a dame, was made a member of the Order of the Companion of Honour.

British-born national security expert Fiona Hill, who as a former adviser to then-U.S. President Donald Trump testified in his impeachment inquiry in 2019, was appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for "exceptional and sustained career contributions".

