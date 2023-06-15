News & Insights

England and Wales get first female top judge in 750-year history

June 15, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The head of the judiciary in England and Wales will be a woman for the first time in the more than 750-year history of the role, it was announced on Thursday.

Sue Carr was formally appointed by King Charles and will take up the role of Lord Chief Justice, which dates back to the 13th century, following Ian Burnett's retirement in October.

The 58-year-old qualified as a lawyer in 1987 and was first appointed as a judge in 2009, before becoming a High Court judge in 2013.

The title of Lord Chief Justice, created in 1268, is set down in law. However, Britain's justice minister Alex Chalk told the BBC this week the title could be changed depending on Carr's wishes.

