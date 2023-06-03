Engineers India (NSE:ENGINERSIN) Price Target Increased by 20.79% to 114.58

The average one-year price target for Engineers India (NSE:ENGINERSIN) has been revised to 114.58 / share. This is an increase of 20.79% from the prior estimate of 94.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.62% from the latest reported closing price of 104.52 / share.

Engineers India Maintains 2.87% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.87%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engineers India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENGINERSIN is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 19,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,728K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGINERSIN by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,412K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,185K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGINERSIN by 1.21% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,473K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,915K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENGINERSIN by 8.58% over the last quarter.

