Engineers Gate Trims Sabra Health Care REIT Stake as Investors Track Rental Income Trends

Key Points

Engineers Gate Manager LP sold 1,513,777 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $26.85 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects

Transaction represented a 0.33% change in fund’s 13F assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 4,544,219 shares valued at $86.07 million

The position now accounts for 1.02% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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On February 17, 2026, Engineers Gate Manager LP reported selling 1,513,777 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), an estimated $28.06 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Engineers Gate Manager LP sold 1,513,777 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT; estimated transaction value $28.06 million (estimate based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $26.85 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects

Transaction represented a 0.33% change in fund’s 13F assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 4,544,219 shares valued at $86.07 million

The position now accounts for 1.02% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)by 1,513,777 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake declined by $26.85 million, a figure that incorporates both the share sale and market price changes.

What else to know

The sale reduced Sabra Health Care REIT to 1.02% of the fund’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: QQQ: $245.53 million (2.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPY: $131.77 million (1.6% of AUM)

NYSE: INVH: $114.95 million (1.4% of AUM)

NYSE: ADC: $85.16 million (1.0% of AUM)

NYSE: FR: $78.00 million (0.9% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT were priced at $20.17.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $774.63 million Net Income (TTM) $155.61 million Dividend Yield 5.87% Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $20.17

Company/ETF snapshot

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in healthcare facilities, with a portfolio spanning over 400 properties and more than 41,000 beds/units.

The company's strategy focuses on diversifying its asset base across multiple healthcare sectors and geographies, providing stable income streams through long-term leases and management agreements. It generates revenue primarily through leasing properties to healthcare operators and property management agreements, as well as through investments in loans receivable and preferred equity.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. serves healthcare operators and providers throughout the United States and Canada, focusing on the skilled nursing, senior housing, and behavioral health markets.

What this transaction means for investors

In healthcare real estate, the durability of rental income often depends on the financial health of the operators running the facilities. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. owns skilled nursing facilities, senior housing communities, and behavioral health properties, and the stability of its cash flow is closely linked to the operators leasing those buildings.

In skilled nursing especially, many operators rely heavily on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, while also facing pressure from labor costs and occupancy trends. Those factors affect operator margins and, ultimately, their ability to pay rent. That is why investors in healthcare REITs tend to focus not only on property portfolios and demographics, but also on tenant diversification, rent coverage, and operator credit quality.

The key question for investors is whether Sabra can maintain stable rental income as its operators address reimbursement, staffing, and occupancy challenges. If operator fundamentals remain strong and demand for senior care grows, Sabra stands to benefit from steady lease income and demographic trends. Ultimately, the investment case depends on Sabra’s ability to support tenant health and deliver the reliable income profile expected from a healthcare REIT.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.