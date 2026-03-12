Engineering Services Stock Jumps 80% Since September IPO as $24 Million Investor Bet Emerges

Key Points

Engle Capital bought 559,000 shares of Legence in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $24.06 million as a result.

Legence enters Engle’s portfolio with a stake size that makes up 9.28% of the firm’s U.S. equity holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Engle Capital Management, L.P. disclosed a new position in Legence (NASDAQ:LGN), acquiring 559,000 shares worth $24.06 million in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Engle Capital Management initiated a new position in Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) by purchasing 559,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The value of the position at quarter’s end was $24.06 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Engle, accounting for 9.28% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TLN: $28.86 million (11.1% of AUM) NYSE:TBBB: $25.04 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:LGN: $24.06 million (9.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:ROAD: $20.08 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE:VST: $17.75 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Legence shares were priced at $50.51, up 80% from a September IPO price of $28 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.36 billion Net income (TTM) ($7.5 million) Market capitalization $5.4 billion Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $50.51

Company snapshot

Legence provides engineering, installation, and maintenance services for HVAC and MEP systems, with revenue streams from both project-based and recurring maintenance contracts.

The firm operates a dual-segment business model: Engineering & Consulting delivers design and management services, while Installation & Maintenance handles fabrication, installation, and ongoing system upkeep.

It serves a diversified client base across data centers, semiconductors, life sciences, healthcare, education, commercial real estate, and the public sector.

Legence is a leading provider of engineering and technical services for mission-critical building systems in the United States, specializing in HVAC and MEP solutions. The company leverages its expertise accumulated since 1914 and its integrated service model to address complex infrastructure needs for clients in sectors such as data centers, semiconductors, precision manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare, education, and commercial real estate. Legence's focus on energy efficiency and sustainability positions it as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to optimize building performance and reduce operational costs.

What this transaction means for investors

Blackstone-backed Legence operates in a corner of the market that rarely gets headline attention but is essential to large-scale construction projects. The company designs and installs complex mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for buildings that demand precision and reliability. Demand for those services is rising quickly as industries from semiconductors to cloud computing expand their infrastructure footprints.



Recent financial results illustrate that momentum. In the third quarter, the company generated a record $708 million in revenue, up more than 26% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA climbed nearly 39% to about $88.8 million. Backlog also reached roughly $3.1 billion, providing visibility into future work as projects move through planning and construction pipelines.



There’s also more reason to be bullish: The company in January completed its acquisition of mechanical contractor The Bowers Group, a move the company has said should help it generate about $850 million in revenue this year. The firm is set to report full-year earnings on March 27.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BBB Foods and Construction Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.