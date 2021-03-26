Engineering firm Smiths Group sees better second half after profit beat

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

Smiths Group on Friday forecast improving trends for the second half of the fiscal year after the British engineering firm reported a better-than-expected profit and added that it was on track to separate its medical unit by the fourth quarter.

March 26 (Reuters) - Smiths Group SMIN.L on Friday forecast improving trends for the second half of the fiscal year after the British engineering firm reported a better-than-expected profit and added that it was on track to separate its medical unit by the fourth quarter.

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said headline operating profit for the six months ended Jan. 31 slipped 6% to 166 million pounds ($228.20 million). Revenue from continuing operations came in at 1.15 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7274 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More