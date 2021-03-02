Engineering firm Renishaw's founders look to sell majority stake

March 2 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw Plc RSW.L said on Tuesday it was seeking a buyer for itself after the company's founders said they intended to sell their majority stake in the company.

The company said Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Non-Executive Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of Renishaw, are looking to dispose of their stake.

