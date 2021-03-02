Oil

Engineering firm Renishaw's founders look to sell majority stake

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Engineering firm Renishaw Plc said on Tuesday it was seeking a buyer for itself after the company's founders said they intended to sell their majority stake in the company.

March 2 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Renishaw Plc RSW.L said on Tuesday it was seeking a buyer for itself after the company's founders said they intended to sell their majority stake in the company.

The company said Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Non-Executive Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of Renishaw, are looking to dispose of their stake.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More