Engineering firm Renishaw first-quarter profit tanks 85%

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British engineering group Renishaw Plc said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit plummeted 85%, dented by a slump in demand for its precision measurement equipment and ongoing global trade disputes.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British engineering group Renishaw Plc RSW.L said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit plummeted 85%, dented by a slump in demand for its precision measurement equipment and ongoing global trade disputes.

Statutory profit before tax for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 5.1 million pounds ($6.47 million) compared with 33.5 million pounds a year ago, the company said, with revenue in its biggest unit falling nearly 19%.

($1 = 0.7885 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More