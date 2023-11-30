Engineering company ABB unveils higher sales and profitability targets

Adds details on higher targets from paragraph 3

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to increase its annual sales by a total of 6% to 9% each year from 2024, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday, becoming the latest European industrial company to unveil more ambitious targets.

The goals, announced ahead of ABB's investor day in Italy, were an upgrade from the previous annual revenue growth target of 4% to 7%.

Most of the sales will come from internal growth, ABB said, with an expected five to seven percentage points of extra revenue, the company said, while an additional one to two percentage points is expected to be generated via acquisitions.

ABB, which supplies industry and transportation networks with robots, electrification equipment and motors, also raised its core profitability target to a range of 16% to 19%.

The Swiss company's outlook follows recent updates by Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE and France's Schneider Electric SCHN.PA, which have given confident assessments despite current global uncertainties.

The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded its forecast for global growth for next year, with advanced economies expected to significantly slow as interest rates rise.

