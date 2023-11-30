News & Insights

Engineering company ABB unveils higher sales and profitability targets

November 30, 2023 — 12:33 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

Adds details on higher targets from paragraph 3

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to increase its annual sales by a total of 6% to 9% each year from 2024, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday, becoming the latest European industrial company to unveil more ambitious targets.

The goals, announced ahead of ABB's investor day in Italy, were an upgrade from the previous annual revenue growth target of 4% to 7%.

Most of the sales will come from internal growth, ABB said, with an expected five to seven percentage points of extra revenue, the company said, while an additional one to two percentage points is expected to be generated via acquisitions.

ABB, which supplies industry and transportation networks with robots, electrification equipment and motors, also raised its core profitability target to a range of 16% to 19%.

The Swiss company's outlook follows recent updates by Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE and France's Schneider Electric SCHN.PA, which have given confident assessments despite current global uncertainties.

The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded its forecast for global growth for next year, with advanced economies expected to significantly slow as interest rates rise.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Tom Hogue)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.