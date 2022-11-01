Engineered to be a Leader: Adapting to Change and Influencing Others

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world. We asked members of Veterans@Nasdaq to share their unique experiences of being part of the military and/or military family and how it’s played a role in how they show up as a leader in today’s evolving world.

Conor Keogh, Senior Client Service Delivery Analyst at Nasdaq and EMEA Lead of Veterans@Nasdaq, shares his experience as a Royal Engineer in the British Army and how it led him to now serve as an advocate for veterans through his unique position at a global company and Nasdaq’s GoodWorks program.

Tell us about your current role at Nasdaq and why you decided to join Veterans@Nasdaq.

I’m a Senior Client Service Delivery Analyst for Nasdaq Risk Platform, working in Vilnius, Lithuania. I joined the veteran’s network shortly after my start at Nasdaq, as I saw it as a great opportunity to meet others and have a positive impact on veteran-related causes.

If you are a veteran, what was your position in the military?

I joined the British Army as a Royal Engineer in 2008 at the age of 17. After my initial training, I passed the pre-parachute selection course, P-Company, and was posted to 16 Air Assault Brigade, the U.K.’s rapid-response airborne formation. I spent nine years in this brigade, where my role was predominantly providing close-support engineering to the British Army’s Parachute Regiment. In addition to this, I participated in construction projects around the world, utilizing my training as an electrician.

What were some of the opportunities and challenges that came with serving in the military?

The opportunities for adventure were endless, and I was incredibly lucky to be given the time between exercises and deployments to climb mountains in Europe, Africa, and Asia, as well as represent my regiment in winter sports. Despite the selection process for the U.K. Airborne Forces being difficult, the greatest (and often most fulfilling) challenges I regularly faced were bridging social and cultural differences when working alongside foreign counterparts and locally employed contractors. Another stand-out challenge was when, in 2015, I fractured my spine whilst parachuting alongside the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division. For me, this meant undergoing a year of rehabilitation; as such, I was assigned to light duties as the driver for the Regimental Commanding Officer. While this definitely wasn’t the “coolest” assignment to have, the opportunity to see first-hand such exceptional leadership and witness the consideration that went into every decision was truly inspiring.

How did your experience help you prepare for corporate life and what are some of the transitional skills you gained?

Junior leadership training in the British army has a great deal of focus on “orders.” Being able to gather information and summarize it for others in a clear and succinct way is a good skill for any work environment. It also prepped me to work at a global company by being able to learn acronyms quickly!

How can companies better support veterans?

I believe the best thing a company can do to support veterans is at the interview stage. Those transitioning from the military often have a wealth of skills and experiences that do not always translate directly into the corporate world. Interviewers should take the time to discover individuals’ skills through dialogue.

How have you continued to support veterans?

I’m present on a veteran LinkedIn group where I give and ask for advice. Since leaving the military four years ago, I’ve worked in both the public and private sectors, so I’m always willing to share my experiences, successes, and failures that have come with transitioning to civilian life. I’m also really proud to be involved in this year’s Veterans@Nasdaq Goodworks campaign, where the proceeds raised will be donated to No One Left Behind- a U.S.-based organization that assists Afghan interpreters and their families in resettling to the United States as part of the Special Immigrant Visa program.

What is your greatest lesson in leadership?

Ask the least motivated member of the team how they would solve a problem. So-called “lazy people” are often fantastic at optimization!

What is a quote or book that inspires your leadership?

"Eastern Approaches" by Fitzroy Maclean is a stunning example of adapting to change and influencing others. Its backdrop spans pre-war soviet Russia, Central Asia, and North Africa and provides a first-hand insight into several leaders that shaped the twentieth century.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.