Engineer Valmet to temporarily lay off 7% of its Finnish staff

Valmet to temporarily lay off 7% of its Finnish staff

Anne Kauranen Reuters
Finnish engineering firm Valmet will temporarily lay off around 7% of its 5,200 employees in Finland, it said on Wednesday, citing reduced workload in its services business.

It said 372 employees in Finland would be temporarily laid off and the layoff programme would run until the end of April.

In October, Valmet forecast an improvement in its underlying operating profit in 2020 and said it expecnted sales to remain flat at last year's level of 3.55 billion euros ($4.28 billion).

Valmet, which owns nearly 30% of peer Neles NELES.HE, opposed a takeover bid by Sweden's Alfa Laval ALFA.ST for valves maker Neles, forcing Alfa Laval to drop its bid in November.

($1 = 0.8298 euros)

