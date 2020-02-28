Engineer IMI says first half sales to fall on China hit

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
UK-based specialised engineering firm IMI reported a fall in adjusted annual revenue on Friday and said it also expects first-half organic revenues to fall compared to last year, as the coronavirus outbreak hits global supply chains in the factory automation and commercial vehicle sectors.

The company, which generates about 8% of its revenue from China, said about a further 8% of revenue could be hit by either supply-chain sourcing or customer exports into China, assuming "no worsening of the current situation".

