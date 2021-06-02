Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

US Markets
Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations.

June 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations.

Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner Alphabet Inc GOOG.O, won the third seat, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon board member and former Caterpillar CAT.N CEO Douglas Oberhelman was also elected, the company said.

Existing directors Steven Kandarian, Samuel Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will exit the 12-person board, the filing said.

The tallies are preliminary still as the counting continues one week after Exxon's annual meeting, where shareholders dealt a blow to management by electing the hedge fund's nominees and joining in the critique of company for its lack of a clean energy strategy and for lagging financial returns.

