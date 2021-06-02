Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

June 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday its shareholders are expected to elect three nominees of Engine No. 1 instead of two projected earlier, as per updated preliminary results for the election of directors.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

