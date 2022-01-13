Engine Media Holdings, Inc. Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (GAME) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$1.35 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$6.00 million, or -$0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 92.1% to $14.35 million from $7.47 million last year.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

