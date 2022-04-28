Engine maker Wartsila posts quarterly loss after Russia writedown

Adds details, CEO comments

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Wartsila WRT1V.HEfell to a first-quarter operating loss on Thursday after the marine and energy equipment maker wrote off its Russian assets.

Wartsila posted a loss of 147 million euros reflecting the previously announced writedown of around 200 million euros. L2N2WI0S9

"The continued impact from COVID-19 and the Russian attack into Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022 intensified overall uncertainty in the global business environment and amplified concerns related to cost inflation and global economic development," CEO Hakan Agnevall said in a statement.

Wartsila said its comparable operating profit increased 61% to 65 million euros ($68.25 million), roughly in line with a mean estimate of 67.2 million from 14 analysts in a Vara Research poll commissioned by the company.

Net sales increased by 30% to 1.23 billion euros, slightly ahead of analysts expectations.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

