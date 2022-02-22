US Markets
CMI

Engine maker Cummins to buy Meritor for $2.6 bln in electric parts push

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc said on Tuesday it will buy auto parts maker Meritor Inc for $2.58 billion in cash, to beef up its electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings amid a boom in demand for climate-friendly transport.

Recasts, adds details, background

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N said on Tuesday it will buy auto parts maker Meritor Inc MTOR.N for $2.58 billion in cash, to beef up its electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings amid a boom in demand for climate-friendly transport.

The demand for electric vehicles has pushed automakers to unveil billion dollar plans to electrify gasoline models or introduce electric cars and trucks.

Cummins, whose customers include PACCAR PCAR.O, Navistar and Daimler DAIGn.DE, said it hoped to quicken Meritor's investment in electrification and integrate with its own segment that makes electrified power systems.

Meritor shares were up 43% at $35.50 before the bell and were set to open at a record high if the gains held. Cummins shares were up 1.3%.

Cummins said the addition of Meritor, which also makes axle and brake technology, will also add to the Indiana-based company's 'powertrain' business. A powertrain is an assembly of every component that pushes a vehicle forward.

The company said the merger is expected to generate pre-tax savings of about $130 million in the third year after closing.

Cummins' offer of $36.50 per Meritor share represents a premium of 48% to Friday's close.

The company said it will pay for the deal, which is valued at $3.7 billion on an enterprise basis, using cash and debt.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI MTOR PCAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular