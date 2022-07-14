Engine Maker Cummins names COO Rumsey as its first woman CEO

By Bianca Flowers

July 14 (Reuters) - Truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N on Thursday appointed Jennifer Rumsey as its next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the 103-year-old company.

Rumsey will assume the role on Aug. 1, replacing Tom Linebarger who will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Currently the president and chief operating officer of Cummins, Rumsey was elected to its board in February.

Like most industrial manufacturers, global supply chain snarls have been challenging for the company's operations, Rumsey said. Mitigating risks by strengthening the industrial company's supplier base is a priority for Rumsey.

"We've delivered strong results and strong revenue even against some pretty significant supply chain headwinds. Supply chain resiliency has become a lot more important to businesses now," she said in an interview.

A 20-year veteran at the company, Rumsey was also the first woman to be at the helm as chief technology officer, before moving into her current role as the first female chief operating officer.

"The work ahead for us is deeply personal for me," she said. "We have an important purpose in how we define solutions and deliver them."

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers in Chicago and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Bill Berkrot)

