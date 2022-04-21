US Markets
CMI

Engine maker Cummins Inc's filtration unit confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc said on Thursday its filtration unit had confidentially filed to go public in the United States, amid a dry spell for IPOs in the country.

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N said on Thursday its filtration unit had confidentially filed to go public in the United States, amid a dry spell for IPOs in the country.

The segment designs and manufactures air and fuel filtration products.

Uncertainty tied to the Ukraine conflict and the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening policy have spooked investors and forced several companies to postpone or abandon their plans to go public.

However, bankers and lawyers have said the pipeline for companies seeking an IPO in 2022 remains healthy, with high-profile names including social media platform Reddit Inc and Intel Corp's INTC.O Mobileye looking to go public.

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins, whose customers include PACCAR PCAR.O and Navistar, has been looking to push into the electric-vehicle parts market as investors and regulators crack down on diesel emissions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI INTC PCAR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular