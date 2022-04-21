Engine maker Cummins Inc's filtration unit confidentially files for U.S. IPO

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N said on Thursday its filtration unit had confidentially filed to go public in the United States, amid a dry spell for IPOs in the country.

The segment designs and manufactures air and fuel filtration products.

Uncertainty tied to the Ukraine conflict and the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening policy have spooked investors and forced several companies to postpone or abandon their plans to go public.

However, bankers and lawyers have said the pipeline for companies seeking an IPO in 2022 remains healthy, with high-profile names including social media platform Reddit Inc and Intel Corp's INTC.O Mobileye looking to go public.

Columbus, Indiana-based Cummins, whose customers include PACCAR PCAR.O and Navistar, has been looking to push into the electric-vehicle parts market as investors and regulators crack down on diesel emissions.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

