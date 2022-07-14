Engine Maker Cummins appoints new CEO

US Markets
July 14 (Reuters) - Truck engine maker Cummins Inc CMI.N on Thursday appointed Jennifer Rumsey as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead the 103-year-old company.

Rumsey will assume the role on Aug. 1, replacing Tom Linebarger who will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Currently the president and chief operating officer of Cummins, Rumsey has been with the company for about 21 years and was elected to its board in February.

