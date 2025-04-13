ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA Earnings Preview: Recent $GAME Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA ($GAME) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,804,000 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GAME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

