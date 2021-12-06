Engine Capital Urges Kohl's Board To Conduct Review Of Strategic Alternatives

Markets
(RTTNews) - Engine Capital LP, a long-term shareholder of Kohl's Corporation (KSS), urged the Board of Kohl's to publicly commit to conducting a full review of strategic alternatives. Given Kohl's' unacceptable long-term stagnation, the Board must also consider a sale of the company to a buyer who can pay a meaningful premium, Engine Capital LP stated. Engine Capital LP also requested a meeting with the Kohl's Board to discuss the initiatives.

"Our analysis and interactions with market participants lead us to believe the private market value of Kohl's is far superior to where it currently trades. Perhaps in the private market, buyers will be better positioned to take advantage of Kohl's' assets," Engine noted.

